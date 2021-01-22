Dozens evacuated after small fire on Amtrak train in Van Buren County

The Amtrak train that caught fire in Van Buren County on Jan. 22, 2021.

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people were evacuated from an Amtrak train in Van Buren County Friday afternoon due to a small fire.

The train was between Decatur and Lawton near 39th St. and Burgess Rd. in Decatur Township when a fire started near one of the engines just after 12:30 p.m., Van Buren County Undersheriff Kevin Conklin said. Heavy smoke was reported.

Because power had to be turned off, the train wasn’t receiving heat after stopping. Fifty-nine people were evacuated from the train, and sheriff’s authorities were working to find busses to keep the passengers warm while Amtrak worked on additional transportation, Conklin said.

No one was injured in the fire. Details on how it started were not immediately available.