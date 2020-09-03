Dowagiac police find 79 animals in apparent hoarding situation

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they rescued dozens of animals, including nearly 50 rabbits, from a hoarding situation in Dowagiac.

The Dowagiac Police Department says it got a search warrant Thursday morning for a home on Lester Street near Division Street while investigating a report of animal abuse and hoarding.

Dowagiac officers and Cass County Animal Control say they found 79 animals living in poor conditions, though they did all appear to be healthy and fed.

In all, animal control seized 48 rabbits, 10 dogs, eight cats, five quails, four guinea pigs, two love birds, a turtle and a chicken. Some of them are being taken care of in Berrien County simply because there were so many.

The homeowner, a 37-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released, could face charges. The case has been forwarded to the county prosecutor for a decision.