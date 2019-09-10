Dowagiac man pleads guilty to murder charge

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a 42-year-old man.

At his plea hearing, Rolandis Russell admitted to inadvertently shooting and killing Fabian James Wesaw in a parking lot near the Beeson Street Bar in Dowagiac in early morning hours of July 29, 2018, according to the Cass County Prosecutor’s office.

In addition, prosecutors say Russell acknowledged he walked to his SUV and took out a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Russell shot 13 times at an individual he had been verbally arguing with. That’s when Russell inadvertently hit and killed Wesaw, who was a bystander, according to a news release.

As part of a plea deal, several other charges were dismissed, including a count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Russell will serve a minimum of 43 years in prison.

Russell is scheduled to be sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25.