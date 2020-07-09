Dog shot, left for dead finds safe haven nearby

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A wounded dog found her way to an animal rescue shelter in Coldwater three days after being shot in the head and left for dead.

Sally Geer and her husband Wayne said the three-year-old German Shepherd came to them.

“(Wayne) saw her stagger into the end of our driveway and her head was very tilted, and he knew that wasn’t right,” Sally said.

A quick trip to the vet confirmed their suspicions that the dog had been shot in the head — the bullet was still lodged in her skull.

“She’d actually been shot three days earlier and they assume she died,” Sally said.

Stunned by the dog’s survival and still unsure where she came from, Sally and her husband decided to name the dog Jane.

G.I. Jane, a dog in Coldwater who survived a bullet wound in the head. (July 8, 2020)

“We didn’t know her name at the time, so the vet put on the paperwork ‘Jane Doe,’ which cracked us up,” Sally said. “Then Wayne said, ‘No, she took a bullet and managed to survive it, so she’s G.I. Jane’.”

As G.I. Jane began to recover, the Branch County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation.

Sally, who happens to be the president of the Animal Aid of Branch County, said she couldn’t let this kind of abuse go unpunished.

“It’s against the law — it’s cruelty,” she said.

According to court documents, the dog was allegedly shot by its owner, 21-year-old Alex Carr, in early June.

The complaint states that Carr admitted to shooting the dog because the dog was “chewing on his babies’ toys and clothes.”

Carr is accused of leaving the dog for dead and now faces a four-year felony charge of animal cruelty.

The warrior pup didn’t have to go far to find her new temporary home with Sally and her husband as their farm is located a half mile down the road from where authorities say the dog was shot.

“She’s just an amazing dog,” Sally said. “She was just left laying on a tarp and then she decided she wasn’t going to die there, so she found her way here.”

With a slightly tilted head and a tummy full of treats, Sally said it won’t be long before Jane will go home with her new forever family as they’ve already started receiving adoption applications from interested families.

Carr will be back in court for his arraignment on Aug. 17.

Officials with the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office said like all defendants, Carr is presumed innocent until proven guilty.