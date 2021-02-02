DNR: 2 cases of deer poaching in southern Branch Co. may be related

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are looking for whoever poached a buck east of Sturgis.

The buck, which had been shot, was found Monday afternoon in a field in the area of Dauber Road and Round Lake Road in Branch County’s Nobile Township, not far from the Michigan-Indiana line.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the buck was likely killed late Sunday or early Monday.

The agency also thinks the case may be linked to the poaching of two deer in July 2019. Those deer were found dead in a field off Himebaugh Road between St. Joseph and Mallow roads, only about a mile away from where the deer was found this week.

Anyone with information on either case can contact the state’s Report All Poaching hotline at 1.800.292.7800. Rewards are being offered for information leading to an arrest, but you can also remain anonymous.