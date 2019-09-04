District: Student brings gun to South Haven school

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say a student brought a gun to Baseline Middle School in South Haven.

On Wednesday, it was reported to the school’s assistant principal the student had the gun. The principal and assistant principal quickly isolated the student and secured the weapon, according to a statement from South Haven Public Schools.

The South Haven Police Department is investigating the incident, the district said.

“While an incident of this nature is one we hope to never be faced with, we are thankful that our students did the right thing by reporting the information to a trusted adult,” the district’s statement reads.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 