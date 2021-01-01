Deputy saves woman trapped in Berrien County house fire

An image captured on a first responder’s body camera shows the Berrien County fire where a deputy rescued a woman. (Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a woman who was trapped inside her burning home.

The fire started in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 at a home in the 1400 block of West Water Street, located near US-12 in New Buffalo, near the Michigan-Indiana state border.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the 72-year-old homeowner called dispatchers, saying she was unable to escape the fire inside her home.

(An image captured on body camera shows the fire inside a Berrien County home where a woman was trapped. Photo courtesy: Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputy Michael Pellerito arrived, flames had engulfed a back corner of the house. Images captured by his body camera showed the flames spreading and smoke rising from the home.

(An image captured on a first responder’s body camera shows the Berrien County fire where a deputy rescued a woman. Photo courtesy: Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Pellerito broke into the front of the house but was forced back by heavy smoke. Dispatchers helped guide Pellerito to the bedroom where the woman was trapped and the deputy pulled her from the window, according to authorities.

(An image captured on body camera shows a Berrien County deputy reaching into a bedroom window to rescue a woman from her burning home. Photo courtesy: Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for “minor” smoke inhalation, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was injured.