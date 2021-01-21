Deputy rescues dog from icy pond in Cass County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies rescued a dog from an icy pond.

Deputies were called Wednesday to White Temple Road near Dutch Settlement Road in Penn Township.

The caller said a dog named Leo had fallen through the ice and wasn’t able to get out, deputies say.

Deputy Taryn Shields went out to the ice. While rescuing Leo, Shields went through the ice. However, she got a hold of Leo. They both got out safely, the sheriff’s office said.

Shields and Leo are doing fine, deputies say.