Deputies: Springfield home intentionally set on fire

by: WOODTV.com staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened in Springfield Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on North 24th Street near West Dickman Road.

Investigators say while they were on scene, it was determined the fire was intentionally set. Deputies say someone threw an improvised explosive device through a bedroom window.

People were inside the home, but not in the bedroom at the time. The residents were able to get out the home and call 911.

Evidence has been recovered, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

