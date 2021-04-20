Deputies search for missing man in Berrien Co.

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Berrien County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Niles man.

Officials say 56-year-old Alfred Hacker was last seen walking eastbound on Oak Street in Niles around 1 p.m. Monday. Deputies are concerned because Hacker might not have the mental capability to get home or give others his information.

Hacker, who goes by Al or Fred, lives off Woods Edge Drive in Niles, but used to live in Three Rivers and has walked to the city in the past.

Hacker was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Hacker’s whereabouts is asked to call Berrien County dispatch at 269.983.7141.