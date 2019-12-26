Deputies search for missing St. Joseph County man

An undated courtesy photo of Todd Jeffrey Hoyt. (St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department)

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing St. Joseph County man.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for 59-year-old Todd Jeffrey Hoyt who last seen Saturday, Dec. 21.

He is described as 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and a scruffy beard. Hoyt drives a black 2011 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate DZV3505.

The sheriff’s office said Hoyt may be experiencing issues with dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch 269.467.4195.