Deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are asking the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said Natalie Nicole Welch is described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with blonde hair with pink highlights and blue eyes. She has her name tattooed on her left ankle, a tattoo of interlocking hearts on her right wrist and her nose pierced.

She was last seen in Sturgis Saturday wearing a red jacket, black jeggings and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269.467.9045.