Deputies: Man shot after breaking into Cass Co. home

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Indiana man was shot in the abdomen after he broke into a home in Cass County.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday in 20000 block of Marcellus Highway, Volinia Township near Decatur.

Deputies say a 34-year-old male from Elkhart, Indiana forced himself into a home where a 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman reside.

After he broke in, a fight took place between him and the male resident, deputies say. During the fight, the male homeowner shot the Indiana man, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Indiana man then drove away and was later found at Elkhart General Hospital. He is being treated for a single gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested for the incident as of Friday night.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.