Deputies: Man killed in St. Joseph County crash

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash in St. Joseph Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Middle Colon and Kibiloski roads in Burr Oak Township, near the Indiana border.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a car was heading northbound on Middle Colon Road when it off the roadway and struck a tree south of Kibiloski Road.

The driver, a 56-year-old Burr Oak man, had to be extricated from vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver was wearing his seat belt. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.