Southwest Michigan

Deputies: Man injured after falling out of bed of truck

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:38 AM EDT

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured after falling out of the bed of a moving pickup truck in Cass County Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:04 a.m. on Hoffman Street near Kirk Lake Road southwest of Marcellus in Newberg Township.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Santanna Mosher, a 21-year-old Marcellus resident was heading south on Cox Road through the curve onto Hoffman Street when 28-year-old Bryan Parson, who was riding in the bed of the pickup truck fell off.

Parson was transported by ambulance to Bronson Hospital.

The severity of his injuries was not available Sunday.

Deputies believe alcohol use and speed played a factor in this incident which remains under investigation.

