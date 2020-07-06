Deputies: Man drowns in St. Joseph County lake

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man drowned in a St. Joseph County lake Saturday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a drowning at the Leidy Lake Campground on Colon Road near the intersection of Hodges Road in Colon Township, north of Sturgis.

Authorities said the man was walking in Leidy Lake when he unknowingly stepped into deep water. He didn’t know how to swim, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The man was not breathing when he was pulled out of the water by family members. Other witnesses took him by boat to the campground beach then started lifesaving measures, the release said.

Medics tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as David Burns Jr. of Bellevue.