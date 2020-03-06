Deputies: Dog killed in Cass County home invasion

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a dog was shot and killed during a home invasion in Cass County.

The armed robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Day Lake Road, near Brownsville Street in Calvin Township, near Vandalia.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was home by herself when three or four men entered the home and demanded money, deputies say.

The woman told them she didn’t have any money, but they forced their way into a back bedroom, where a dog was shut in the room, deputies say.

When the suspects opened the door, the dog came at them. The men then shot the dog, which later died from its injuries. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a silver Toyota Prius, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating, deputies received a report of a suspicious situation about four miles from the home invasion. The caller saw people getting out of a silver Prius into a red Toyota Camry in a secluded location. The suspects left before deputies arrived, according to a news release.

The red car was later found parked at a library in Cassopolis, and two suspects were arrested at that time, police say.

Oliver Bwalya, 21, of from Elkhart, Indiana and 19-year-old Jeramiah Makanjuola of Columbus, Ohio, have been charged with 13 counts, including home invasion, armed robbery, killing / torturing an animal, larceny from a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms. Bond was set at $80,000.

The incident is still under investigation.