Deputies: Couple found dead in home were shot

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a husband and wife were found dead in a home near Paw Paw.

Investigators were called around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 46000 block of 30th Street, just south of Heritage Glen Golf Club in Almena Township, about four miles northeast of Paw Paw.

When they entered, deputies found the pair deceased of apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office issued on Thursday.

Deputies say the couple lived at the residence.

Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies respond to an incident at a home on 30th Street in Almena Township. (Oct. 2, 2019)

Investigators say there is no danger to the public.

Deputies are investigating the deaths and awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities are withholding the names of the pair while they notify their relatives.