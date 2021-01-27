Delays in propane deliveries leave residents without heat

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Kalamazoo County say they’re at risk of going without heat because they haven’t gotten their propane deliveries.

Lynette Garrett, who lives near Battle Creek, says her propane tank was supposed to be filled several weeks ago, but her provider, Ferrellgas, was a no show.

“The next couple days, I saw it’s supposed to be really cold and I’m concerned,” Garrett said.

Garrett says her tank is now at less than 10% and she doesn’t know if Ferrellgas will fill it before she runs out, which could leave her with no way to heat her home.

“I can make it with my little heater or go to my mom’s, but I’m concerned my water will freeze and then I’ll have to redo the water pipes and that’s going to cost me way too much,” Garrett said.

Garrett is one of several people who reached out to News 8 with similar complaints about the company.

“Just like fixing food, you have to boil water. You can’t do dishes, you can’t take a shower,” said Jane Russell, who lives in Augusta.

Russell says she was supposed to get a propane delivery from Ferrellgas on Jan. 22, but it didn’t come. She’s now without heat and says she knows several others who are facing the same issue.

“One of the things that really concerns me: I’m 70 years old, I’m a senior by all means. I have a smart phone. I have a computer. What about all of the people who don’t have resources to reach out?” Russell asked in a phone interview with News 8.

Customers say when they’ve reached out to get updates on their delivery, they’ve all been given different answers. Some say they were told by drivers that there’s an issue with their computer systems. Others say they believe the slowed deliveries may be linked to the company switching hands.

In a statement to our newsroom, Fellergas says their parent company did file for bankruptcy, but it has had no impact on Fellergas. They say they’re making deliveries seven days a week and planning to hire more drivers in West Michigan.

“Serving our customers with convenient, high-quality propane remains our top priority,” spokesperson Scott Brockelmeyer said.

Brockelmeyer offered no further explanation on why people say they’re not getting their propane.

Customers say if they don’t receive propane soon, they plan to find another company to provide.

“I know I’m going to run out any minute and they’re not going to be here,” Garrett said.