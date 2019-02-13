Dashcam: Suspect hits cruisers before chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image from dashcam video shows a suspect hitting a St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office cruiser while trying to escape. (Feb. 3, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mugshot of 23-year-old Aaron Schrock, the man police say was involved in a multi-state pursuit Sunday. [ + - ] Video

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — Dashboard camera video shows the moment a suspect crashed his car into two police cruisers as he fled a traffic stop before leading authorities on a chase across state lines.

The Feb. 3 video from a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car's dashcam shows Deputy Pete Vanderbrink arriving at Whispering Pines mobile home park off S. Washington Street on the south side of Constantine. As he drives into the park, you can see the stolen car strike a Constantine Police Department cruiser.

The Constantine officer had stopped the driver, Aaron Shrock for a license plate violation.

The video shows Deputy Vanderbrink drive toward the suspect's car, trying to block it in, but Shrock slammed into the cruiser as he tried to get away.

Out of view from the dashcam, Vanderbrink used his gun to break out the car’s window and reach inside. The deputy was dragged before breaking free.

Later, a witness recorded video of officers throwing out stop sticks west of Sturgis, but Schrock drove over them. He continued into Indiana before he finally crashed when officers initiated a PIT maneuver, essentially a controlled collision to disable the suspect's car.

Schrock, 23, of Shipshewana, was arrested and now faces felony charges in Indiana and Michigan.

Authorities say the car he was driving had been stolen in Colorado and was bearing plates that had been stolen in California.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bradley Balk told 24 Hour News 8 that Vanderbrink has returned to work and is doing well.