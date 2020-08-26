Dashcam shows moments after crash involving Sturgis chief

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Body camera video from officers who responded to a suspected drunk driving crash involving the chief of the Sturgis Department of Public Safety showed that officers called for an outside department to take over the investigation.

Chief Geoffrey Smith was involved in the head-on crash on Aug. 15.

A booking photo of Geoffrey Smith. (Courtesy: St. Joseph County Jail)

A woman News 8 spoke with who lives near the crash scene on Lakeview Avenue says she saw Smith’s vehicle driving fast and then swerve across the opposite lane and smash head-on into a truck parked in front of her home.

One of the vehicles damaged in a crash involving Sturgis Public Safety Director Geoffrey Smith. (Aug. 17, 2020)

The crash’s impact pushed the truck back, smashing the car behind and then a third car.

In the police body camera footage released Wednesday, the responding police officer can be heard telling his chief that the county or state will need to take over the crash investigation.

An officer in the video said, “I’ll just have you stand at the back of my car and we’ll get you checked out.”

In the video, Smith responded, “PBT (preliminary breath test) me. I can’t do standardized anyway, so just PBT me.”

“It’s going to have to be county or state that does it,” the officer said.

Smith is on leave pending the investigation into this crash.