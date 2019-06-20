Dad of 9-year-old accused killer wants him home

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The father of the 9-year-old boy accused of killing his adoptive mom said he wants his son home but knows he first needs help.

The boy is the youngest child ever charged with murder in Michigan.

“I would do anything for my boy,” the adoptive father, Doyle Randol, told 24 Hour News 8. “I love my boy so much. I just want him to be with me and whatever it would take, I would do. Flat do. Anything.”

His son is still in a mental health facility and has been away from home since the May 6 death of his adoptive mom, Pauline Randol, 51, at the family’s home just east of Sturgis.

It was the dad, according to 911 calls obtained by 24 Hour News 8, who called police after his son called him at work.

“My boy just called me, said my wife’s dead,” the dad told a dispatcher.

“And you got this call from your son?” the dispatcher asked. “Yeah, he’s a 9-year-old boy.”

The boy had also called his aunt, leading to another 911 call from a cousin.

“He heard a loud noise, a loud shot,” the cousin told dispatchers. “They’re hunters, he knows about guns and stuff, but he said his mom is dead.”

Police reports also obtained by 24 Hour News 8 show officers initially thought the shot, fired by a rifle, could have been self-inflicted.

Then, according to the report, the boy told police his dad shot his mom.

The boy, who is not being identified, is charged with open murder, a life offense, and a felony weapons charge in St. Joseph County Juvenile Court.

The Randols had adopted the boy two years ago, but had raised him since he was 10 months old, after he was removed from the home of his meth-addicted mother.

Relatives have said he was being treated for an undisclosed mental health condition, and that his mother feared she was raising a serial killer.

His dad didn’t want to discuss the case but wants his son to know he’s there for him.

“He’s my boy,” he said. “I’d love him back home, very much. If they say I could bring him home today, I would.”

Children 10 and under are presumed incompetent to stand trial under Michigan law.

Court records show a judge delayed the case after a hearing earlier this month while the boy undergoes psychiatric treatment with a goal to restore him to competency to stand trial for murder.

“Minor’s behavior at home is so extreme that he is a danger to himself and to others if left in the home,” court records show.