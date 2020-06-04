Crews tear down partially collapsed SW MI building

The remains of a partially collapsed building in Hartford after it was torn down.

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have completely torn down the building that partially collapsed in downtown Hartford last week.

Mayor Richard Hall says demolition began on Tuesday and finished Thursday afternoon.

Crews working to tear down a partially collapsed building in Hartford. (Courtesy of Richard Hall)

After it is determined not to contain asbestos through records or testing, officials say debris will be removed from the site.

The collapse happened around 3 p.m. May 28, and no one was hurt.

Crews working to tear down a partially collapsed building in Hartford. (Courtesy of Richard Hall)

Hall previously told News 8 the collapse appears to be caused by water damage and lack of maintenance. He said the building had been vacant for many years and was going through a potential sale.

All roads are now open to travel.