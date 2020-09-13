Body of possible drowning victim found in South Haven

On Sept. 8, 2020, crews continue the search for a swimmer presumed drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven. (Tom Renner/South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was recovered Saturday from Lake Michigan near South Haven’s north beach, officials say.

South Haven Emergency Management says it believes the body is an 18-year-old man who possibly drowned Sept. 6 near the city’s south beach.

Police say a positive identification is pending an autopsy.

During the water search on Sept. 6, crews were able to rescue a 19-year-old man who was also reported to be distressed in water conditions that were considered dangerous at the time.

Family members of the teen who is believed to have drowned posted a statement on Facebook, thanking first responders in South Haven for their search efforts.

Red warning flags were flying at the beach at the time. The city also placed sandbag barriers along the shore to discourage swimmers from going into the water while dangerous conditions persisted. The city made the decision to close the beach after they say people were ignoring the warnings.

The rescue and search effort happened one day after three people were rescued from Lake Michigan in the same area.