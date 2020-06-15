Crash kills Three Rivers motorcyclist

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash has killed a motorcyclist from Three Rivers.

Three Rivers police were alerted to the crash just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers believe the 45-year-old rider was traveling east on East Hoffman Street near Wood Street and lost control.

The rider laid down the motorcycle which then left the road, hitting a pole before ending up in a field.

Officers treated the rider who was eventually taken to a nearby emergency room by firefighters. The motorcyclist was then flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, but died there.

Authorities are withholding the motorcyclist’s name until family have been notified.