Crash kills Three Rivers motorcyclist

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash has killed a motorcyclist from Three Rivers.
Three Rivers police were alerted to the crash just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Officers believe the 45-year-old rider was traveling east on East Hoffman Street near Wood Street and lost control.
The rider laid down the motorcycle which then left the road, hitting a pole before ending up in a field.
Officers treated the rider who was eventually taken to a nearby emergency room by firefighters. The motorcyclist was then flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, but died there.
Authorities are withholding the motorcyclist’s name until family have been notified.