Crash in Porter Township sends 7 to the hospital

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash in Porter Township sent seven people to the hospital Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say it happened just before 5:40 p.m.

A 58-year-old driver of Cassopolis failed to stop at an intersection when driving northbound on M-217. The driver hit another car driving eastbound on US-12. The eastbound driver, a 33-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, had five passengers in the car.

All seven people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

Authorities believe that alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

