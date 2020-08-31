Cow tipped: Vandals damage, steal Sherman’s Dairy Bar statues

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Managers at South Haven’s Sherman’s Dairy Bar are in shock after what they call a piece of history was vandalized in the middle of the night.

The iconic blue cow statue on the roof, Blue Moo, was tipped over and damaged. Another cow, Baby Blue, was stolen.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Marty O’Connor, part of the leadership team at Sherman’s, told News 8 Monday. “You can see the remains of the baby. I mean, they broke it literally right out of the concrete.”

Workers said Blue Moo has been at the dairy bar since 2004 and Baby Blue has been there since 2014.

“It’s personal,” O’Connor said.

Managers expressed their sadness in a Monday morning Facebook post, saying they are “heartbroken” and “these things can’t be replaced.” Within about eight hours, it had been shared more than 2,000 times.

“It’s sickening,” Sherman’s customer Sue Frazier said.

Frazier said she saw the post and, like many other customers, stopped by to show her support.

“My hope would be is that someone has enough big ego and goes, ‘Well, just let me tell you what I did,’ and then we’ll get them,” Frazier said.

Mangers said whoever did damaged the statue can’t keep their customers’ spirit and Blue Moo down forever.

“It’s so loved in this town,” O’Connor said.