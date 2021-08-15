Covert Township police investigate morning homicide

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Van Buren county are investigating an early morning homicide.

It happened in the 73000 block of 34th Avenue in Covert Township just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Covert Township Police say 28-year-old Tevin Hunter from South Haven was attending an event at the Van Buren United Civic Organization. Officers got a call for shots fired and when they arrived in the area, police found Hunter laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they tried to help Hunter on the scene and then he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covert Township Police Department (269)764-8100.

