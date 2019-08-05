Couple killed in SW MI murder-suicide ID’d; boy OK

Police tape borders the Dowagiac home where a couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. (WNDU)

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a boy was inside a southwest Michigan home during an apparent murder-suicide that killed a couple.

Police say the boy was not injured in the shooting, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on McOmber Street near E. Telegraph Street in Dowagiac.

Detectives say witness interviews and evidence point to 41-year-old Jason Clark shooting his wife, 49-year-old Tonia Clark, before turning the gun on himself.

Jason Clark died at the scene; Tonia Clark was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she later died, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800.462.9328.