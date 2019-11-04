Couple arrested after high-speed chase, crash in St. Joseph Co.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple was arrested after authorities say they led deputies on a high-speed chase in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. Friday deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a headlight violation on US-131 in Park Township, north of Three Rivers. The driver sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks near the intersection of M-60 and Roberts Road in Fabius Township, southwest of Three Rivers, but lost sight of the vehicle. It was later found crashed into a ditch on Shaffer Road near Drummond Road in Constantine Township, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A K-9 unit was able to track down the suspects through a wooded area, ending at a swamp.

A short time later, a nearby resident called authorities after two people with two children showed up at their house. They were wet and asking the homeowner for help, the release said.

Deputies responded and were able to identify the two adults as suspects in the chase.

A 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Edwardsburg, were arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. They face several charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, child abuse and several driving violations.