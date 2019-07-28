Conviction stands; court drops interest in false abuse case

by: The Associated Press

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A woman convicted of telling her daughter to make a false report of sexual abuse has failed to persuade the Michigan Supreme Court to take the case.

The court heard arguments in May. But in a brief order Friday, the court said an appeals court opinion affirming Shae Mullins’ conviction will stand.

Mullins, a Berrien County resident, was accused of coercing her daughter to tell a teacher that she had been abused by the girl’s father. A trial witness suggested that Mullins had offered to buy the girl a new horse. The scheme unraveled.

Mullins argued that she couldn’t be charged with making a false report because it was her daughter who did it. But the appeals court says someone who uses an innocent person can be charged.

Mullins was sentenced to a week in jail.

