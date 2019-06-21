Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison

Southwest Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of murdering a bystander has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Zachary Michael Patten was convicted in May of first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion and a felony firearm charge in connection to the July 2017 death of his ex-wife’s husband, Shane Richardson.

On Friday, a St. Joseph County judge ordered Patten to serve a life sentence for both murder charges. Patten received a five to 20-year prison sentence for home invasion. The three sentences will be served concurrently.

In addition, the judge ordered Patten to serve an extra two years for a felony firearms charge but credited him for the 699 days he has already served.

Patten is already serving a life sentence without the chance of parole for the murder of Graciela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo County. A jury convicted him in that case last year.

Patten didn’t deny what happened but told police that he was aiming for Portillo-Esparza’s brother, who was the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend. She told police Patten was jealous of her ex-boyfriend.

Police say Patten drove about 30 miles after killing Portillo-Esparza and shot Richardson. He was arrested in South Bend, Indiana, after voluntarily walking up to police.

