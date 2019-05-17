Convicted murderer found guilty of 2nd killing

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of murdering a bystander has been found guilty of a second murder in St. Joseph County.

A jury Friday convicted Zachary Michael Patten of first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion and a felony firearm charge in connection to the July 2017 death of his ex-wife’s husband, Shane Richardson.

Patten is already serving a life sentence without the chance of parole for the murder of Graciela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo County. A jury convicted him in that case last year.

Patten didn’t deny what happened but told police that he was aiming for Portillo-Esparza’s brother, who was the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend. She told police Patten was jealous of her ex-boyfriend.

Police say Patten drove about 30 miles after killing Portillo-Esparza and shot Richardson. He was arrested in South Bend, Indiana, after voluntarily walking up to police.

Patten is expected back in court for sentencing in the second murder on June 21.