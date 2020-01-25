Constantine Public Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

by: WOODTV.com staff

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — A widespread illness is causing several schools to shut down for a couple of days in St. Joseph County.

Constantine Public Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a recommendation from county health officials, according to a Facebook post.

The closure affects all sports, student activities and extracurricular activities.

Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Last week, West Elementary in Holland closed for two days after a spike in flu cases. Several counties, including Ottawa, Kent and Kalamazoo, have reported an uptick in flu cases.

