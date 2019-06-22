Hepatitis A confirmed in SW MI

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say there have been confirmed cases of hepatitis A in southwest Michigan.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department made the public health announcement on its Facebook page on Friday.

The department serves both Van Buren and Cass counties.

Hepatitis A attacks the liver. It can cause fatigue, fever, nausea or loss of appetite, abdominal pain, joint pain, and jaundice. It is spread through the feces of the person infected.

Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated, especially those at risk.

That includes people recently in jail, people without a home and anyone who has injected drugs.

Residents with questions about hepatitis A can call the health department at 269.621.3143.