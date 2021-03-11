Coldwater woman charged after alleged dog attacks

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater woman is facing several charges after her neighbor complained that her two dogs attacked him twice in late February.

Rachel Natasha-Mikovic Day, 33, was arraigned Tuesday in Branch County where she pleaded not guilty. She is facing six charges: two counts of failing to license and register a dog to the city, two counts of dog at large and two counts of harboring a vicious dog.

The two dogs were Dogo Argentinos, ages 5 and 7.

Court documents allege that in one incident, the dogs left the owner’s property and went onto the neighbor’s as he was carrying groceries inside his home. The dogs became aggressive and one bit a grocery bag, ripping it.

In the second incident, the neighbor says he knocked on Day’s door to let her know her dogs were loose. No one answered, so he started walking home when the dogs attacked him in the front yard. His forearm was ripped open to the bone as he tried to protect his face, documents show. The neighbor then shot both dogs with a handgun.

All of the charges carry maximum sentences of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Day was issued a personal recognizance bond of $1,000. She’s scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 23.