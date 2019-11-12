Coldwater man acquitted in SW MI assault

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of attacking a woman in southwest Michigan in 2018 has been acquitted of both charges he faced.

A jury found Jason Rodgers of Coldwater not guilty of felonious assault and attempted abduction. The trial concluded on Thursday, according to court records.

Rodgers was arrested in November 2018.

In July 2018, a 54-year-old woman was headed to work when she noticed a piece of wood obstructing her driveway, so she got out of her car to move it. When she was getting back into her car, she was attacked from behind.

She told investigators the attacker hit her with a large piece of wood on her back, head and face. She fought back, screaming and honking her horn. Eventually, the man ran away.

When Rodgers was arrested, investigators didn’t say how they identified him as a suspect.