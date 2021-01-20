Coldwater man accused of downloading child porn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers say a 44-year-old man is accused of possessing child porn.

Christopher Jackson Fowler of Coldwater has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a felony. He was arrested on Thursday, according to MSP.

Authorities say the investigation started when a suspect downloaded a large amount of child porn. A search warrant was conducted at Fowler’s home, and digital evidence was seized, police say.

MSP encourages parents to talk to their children about internet safety. Resources are available to parents on NCMEC’s website and MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s website.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can be sent to the CyberTipline.