Coast clear for South Haven fireworks

Southwest Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
South Haven fireworks 2016

Fireworks over South Haven on July 3, 2016.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Independence Day fireworks in South Haven will go forward as originally planned.

The fireworks will be held Wednesday night at the pier.

The show was in question because of high water levels. The pier is the only safe, legal place to host show, but the city was worried that water flowing over it could pose an electric shock risk.

With the fireworks bringing thousands of people to South Haven each year, local shops and restaurants look forward to the spike in business.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Fourth of July fireworks around West Michigan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links