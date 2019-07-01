Coast clear for South Haven fireworks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Independence Day fireworks in South Haven will go forward as originally planned.

The fireworks will be held Wednesday night at the pier.

The show was in question because of high water levels. The pier is the only safe, legal place to host show, but the city was worried that water flowing over it could pose an electric shock risk.

With the fireworks bringing thousands of people to South Haven each year, local shops and restaurants look forward to the spike in business.

