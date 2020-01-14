Child hit by car, injured in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cassopolis elementary school student sustained minor injuries after being hit by a car while heading into school Tuesday.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on M-60 in front of Sam Adams Elementary School, Cassopolis Public Schools said in a letter to parents. The student had a cut to his leg and was taken by his parents to a local hospital for treatment.

The district reminded parents to talk with their kids about looking both ways before crossing the street and following crossing guards’ instructions. It also reminded parents to follow the school’s safety guidelines for dropping off their kids.