Chatfield responds to critics over his new economic development role

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The new CEO of Southwest Michigan First and former speaker of the Michigan House, Lee Chatfield, is responding to criticism of his hiring by the economic development group.

The Kalamazoo County Commission discussed pulling its support for the organization Tuesday night, along with $75,000 in annual pay for economic development services. The commission did not vote on the proposal but will revisit it at its next meeting.

Chatfield says he will work with local leaders and believes the organization can build cooperation.

“I’ve already done the work to meet with different city and county officials,” Chatfield said. “My goal now is, in a nonpartisan role, to reach out to them.”

On Monday, the Kalamazoo City Commission unanimously approved withdrawing from the Council of 100 and eliminating $10,000 in funding.

Commissioner Erin Knott, who is also the executive director of Equality Michigan, introduced the resolution saying Chatfield in the Michigan House of Representatives blocked attempts to amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Right Act to include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Southwest Michigan First in 2017, as a board, voted to support the effort to amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include gender identity and sexual orientation and that remains the position of the company today,” Chatfield said.

The nonprofit’s handbook was updated Tuesday to specify protections.

Chatfield is responding to criticism over his lack of experience in an economic development role by saying he worked extensively with the business community while in the legislature.

He disputes critics who say he was given the job as a thank you for supporting legislation that would allow a hotel tax in the area to generate funding for an arena.

“I had never had a conversation about Southwest Michigan First or even was aware that this position was available until after I was out of the legislature,” Chatfield said.

A 2018 tax filing shows the former CEO of the nonprofit received more than $720,000 in compensation that year.

Chatfield says taking the job was about being able to spend more time with his family and helping grow Michigan’s economy.

He also says relocating to the area had nothing to do with a return to politics.

“This was a unique opportunity to be fully immersed into a community and to not have to do the commuting back and forth like what I did in Lansing over the last six years, so this has absolutely nothing to do with any concocted theory of future political aspirations,” Chatfield said.