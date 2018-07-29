Chase ends in deadly crash near Niles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County authorities say a driver believed to be drunk died after he fled a deputy and then crashed near Niles Saturday.

The driver was identified by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office as 24-year-old David Bross Jr.

After law enforcement was warned to keep an eye out for the apparently intoxicated driver, the deputy spotted the suspect's car, a Subaru, in Niles around 5:27 p.m. The deputy tried to pull Bross over, but authorities say he took off.

The deputy gave chase. As Bross headed west out of Niles, his Subaru sideswiped another car, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said he was driving erratically and reached speeds over 100 mph on Niles Buchanan Road.

Only about three minutes after the chase started, the deputy lost sight of Bross' car in the area of Mayflower Road. He saw a cloud of dust when Bross lost control and the Subaru and hit a tree.

Bross was rushed to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Michigan State Police are helping the sheriff's office reconstruct the crash.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. After authorities finish their investigation, they'll pass it along to the prosecutor's office for review, which is also standard procedure