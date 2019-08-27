Charges filed in Niles shooting that injured 1

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued against a man in a shooting that wounded one person in Niles, police say.

Dayshawn Lavell Smith, 21, of Niles, faces two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on Wayne Street near N. 6th Street. The Niles Police Department says that officers responding to a 911 call about shots found a 25-year-old Niles man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition Monday.

Police say the shots were fired inside a car and three suspects then ran away.

The warrant against Smith was issued Monday. Police say they’ve also identified two other suspects, though their names weren’t released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 269.683.0404, submit a tip online or text a tip to 274637 with keyword tipnilespd.