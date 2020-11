GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Cass County are asking for help as they investigate a suspicious death.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old woman was found dead around 7:30 a.m. Thursday inside a vehicle at the southeast corner of the county.

Not many details have been released at this time and authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 269.445.2481 or Silent Observer.