Cass Co. prosecutor asks AG to step in on Diamond Lake cases

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Michigan Attorney General’s office to appoint a special prosecutor to handle any cases connected to a party on Diamond Lake last weekend.

The request comes after a viral video showed hundreds of people gathered on Diamond Lake for the Fourth of July. People in the video were not following state orders to physical distance and wear masks.

The prosecutor’s office says they asked for the review “due to a standing conflict of interest” because of a longtime affiliation with one of the lake associations.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating other crimes related to the party like trespassing on private property to access the water, underage and excessive drinking, unsafe boating and public indecency.

The prosecutor’s office says more information on the request will be released at a later time.