Cass Co. authorities: 1 hurt when semi rolls

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after a crash in the rural Cass County community of Jones Monday, authorities say.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the semi rolled over on M-40 near M-60 in Newberg Township, spilling a load of trash.

The 35-year-old driver of the semi, James Bradtke, was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital. Authorities did not release his condition later Monday.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but officials said Bradtke was wearing his seat belt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.