The scene after a car crashed into the Coloma Township Hall on March 10, 2020, while voting was underway. No one was hurt. (Michigan Secretary of State)

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a car slammed in to the Coloma Township Hall while voting was underway Tuesday.

Police didn’t immediately know what led up to the crash, which happened around noon.

The Michigan Secretary of State said the driver said she needed to speak with her insurance company and she would then come back to vote.

The Coloma Township Police Department said officials were able to get the area cleaned up and safe. Voters were casting ballots within an hour.