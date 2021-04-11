Car crash in Cass County sends 2 to hospital

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single car crash early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived on M-51 near Crystal Springs St, Pokagon Twp in Cass County, Michigan around 1:30 a.m. to find a car turned over off of the side of the road.

It was determined the driver of the car, 34-year-old Niles resident Nicole Brant, was driving south on M-51 near Crystal Springs St with her 9-year-old son, when her car left the road and and overturned as she lost control.

Her son was thrown from the vehicle and taken by Med Flight to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brant was pinned in her vehicle and needed to be pulled from her car before being taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital as well.

Deputies believe neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Stay with News 8 as we try to learn more of their condition.