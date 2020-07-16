Capt.: Man who went missing in Lake MI presumed dead

Crews search for a man missing in Lake Michigan in South Haven (July 12, 2020/Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was last seen walking into the waves in South Haven Sunday night has been identified as 20-year-old Jaedon Odunuga-Evans of Lansing, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Virg Franks.

Franks says his body has not yet been recovered. He is presumed to have drowned in Lake Michigan.

Authorities say another young man was swept off the North Pier and into the Black River moments before Odunuga-Evans went missing.

Good Samaritans threw life rings and quickly pulled him to safety.

Crews were then notified of Odunuga-Evans’ disappearance, halfway between the North Pier and North Beach concession area.

Authorities said red flags were flying at the beach at the time.