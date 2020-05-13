Capri Drive-in near Coldwater opening Friday

The marquee at Capri Drive-In near Coldwater urges people to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and ask her to allow the theater to reopen. (May 4, 2020)

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Branch County drive-in movie theater that voiced frustration with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that shut down entertainment venues says it will open this week.

Capri Drive-in Theater near Coldwater will open this Friday. The snack bar will be open for “carry-out only.” Folks can bring outside food, but there will be a $5 fee, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the drive-in put up a message on its marquee that read “Want to open. Can’t. Call Gov. Thanks.”

Capri co-owner Susan Magocs previously detailed its plans to News 8 on how it would safely reopen, including having employees wear masks and food being delivered from the concession stand right to customers.