Capri Drive-in near Coldwater opening Friday

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Branch County drive-in movie theater that voiced frustration with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that shut down entertainment venues says it will open this week.
Capri Drive-in Theater near Coldwater will open this Friday. The snack bar will be open for “carry-out only.” Folks can bring outside food, but there will be a $5 fee, according to its website.
Earlier this month, the drive-in put up a message on its marquee that read “Want to open. Can’t. Call Gov. Thanks.”
Capri co-owner Susan Magocs previously detailed its plans to News 8 on how it would safely reopen, including having employees wear masks and food being delivered from the concession stand right to customers.